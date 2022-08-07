Local

Elwood community gathers for procession, remembers officer killed in line of duty

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — It was a somber moment for the Elwood community while they watched the procession for Officer Noah Shahnavaz, who was killed in the line of duty.

The Elwood community is coming together to honor 24-year-old officer Noah Shahnavaz who was shot and killed during a traffic stop early Sunday.

“For something like this to happen in our small community it’s heartbreaking and it’s very emotional. You sit there and all of a sudden you start feeling emotions that you never felt before,” said Sam Tyner, an Elwood resident.

“I have a son the same age, so it hits home with me deeply. I can’t imagine what the family is going through,” said Jessica Jones, an Elwood resident.

His death has left a big hole in the heart of the community.

“It’s really sad that it happened so young and that we didn’t really get to see his full potential. Not everybody got a chance to know him and that just really, really hurts,” said Chelsea Jones, an Elwood resident.

“I’m really grateful that Elwood showed up for him. That was kind of important for us. That’s what we talked about. For him to give his life to protect our town we could show up for his family,” Jessica said.

Members of the community say they will continue to support his family and uplift each other.

“We’re going to stick together for a long time after this, and I hope that it brings more support for law enforcement. They have a tough job out there,” Jessica said.

On Saturday, Hoosiers continued to honor the life of officer Noah Shahnavaz by leaving flowers, flags, and letters here in front of the Elwood Police Department.