Elwood installs banners to salute service personnel, veterans

The Hometown Heroes project in Elwood, Indiana, is a joint venture of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce and the city government. (Photo Provided/Elwood Chamber of Commerce/Facebook)

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Madison County officials and business leaders have unveiled a salute to more than 130 service personnel and veterans from the city of Elwood.

Patriotic military banners — featuring the photos of those honored, their names, branches of services, and their medals — were installed on light poles along Anderson Street, Elwood’s main thoroughfare along State Road 13.

The unveiling Wednesday night included a roll call of the honorees, the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps.

The banners will stay up for a year.

The Hometown Heroes project was a joint venture of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce and the city. The chamber posted more photos on its Facebook page.