Elwood installs banners to salute service personnel, veterans

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — Madison County officials and business leaders have unveiled a salute to more than 130 service personnel and veterans from the city of Elwood.
Patriotic military banners — featuring the photos of those honored, their names, branches of services, and their medals — were installed on light poles along Anderson Street, Elwood’s main thoroughfare along State Road 13.
The unveiling Wednesday night included a roll call of the honorees, the singing of “The Star-Spangled Banner,” a 21-gun salute, and the playing of taps.
The banners will stay up for a year.
The Hometown Heroes project was a joint venture of the Elwood Chamber of Commerce and the city. The chamber posted more photos on its Facebook page.