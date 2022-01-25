Local

Elwood man dies after rear-ending garbage truck in Grant County

PERU, Ind. (WISH) — An Elwood man died Tuesday morning after crashing into the back of a garbage truck in Grant County.

Indiana State Police say Corey Carter, 22, rear-ended a Republic Services garbage truck in the 6500 block of South Strawtown Pike around 6:54 a.m. That is about 5 miles south of Peru.

It is unclear how the crash happened.

Carter was driving a Chevrolet Avalanche and died at the scene of the crash. The driver of the garbage truck was not injured.

The garbage truck’s warning lights were activated at the time of the crash, according to police.