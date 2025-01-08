Elwood post office renamed in honor fallen officer Noah Shahnavaz

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — A bill to rename the Elwood, Indiana, U.S. Post Office in honor of fallen police officer Noah Jacob Shahnavaz was signed into law by President Joe Biden.

Rep. Victoria Spartz, who authored the legislation, said in a press release, “I am very appreciative of the support of my colleagues to honor the heroism of Officer Shahnavaz. The renaming of the Elwood Post Office will serve as a reminder of Noah’s ultimate sacrifice for our freedoms for generations to come.”

Shahnavaz was fatally shot July 31, 2022 during a traffic stop by a repeat offender with a history of shooting at police officers.

Shahnavaz joined the Elwood Police Department in 2021 after completing his military service and was quickly recognized by his colleagues for his calm demeanor, strong work ethic, and steadfast dedication to the community he protected, the office said.

After graduating from Fishers High School in 2016, Shahnavaz joined the U.S. Army where he served as a Sergeant with the 591st Military Police Company. He deployed to the Middle East during the Global War on Terror.

“His life reflects a deep commitment to public service, first in defense of his country and then as a protector of his local community,” EPD said.