Elwood residents recommended to boil water before use

ELWOOD, Ind. (WISH) — The Elwood Water Department announced a water leak that has reduced pressure in some areas of the water system.

They recommend that all cooking and drinking water should be brought to a complete boil for five minutes before using.

Residents should keep doing so until the department notifies otherwise.

Contact Elwood Water Department at 765-552-9844 if you have any questions concerning the issue.