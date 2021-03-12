Elwood woman dies in crash on State Road 37 in Grant County

RIGDON, Ind. (WISH) — An Elwood woman died Friday morning in a crash on State Road 37 south of State Road 26 in Grant County, Indiana State Police said.
Nancy Fuller, 57, died in the single-vehicle crash about 9:05 a.m. Friday while traveling toward Marion.
Police determined Fuller was driving a 2003 Chevrolet Monte Carlo north on State Road 37 when the car went off the west side of the highway and hit a tree. The car then caught fire.
Fuller was unable to escape from the car and died at the crash scene, state police said in a news release.