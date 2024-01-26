Emagine Theatres starts Winter Kids Film Series
NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Emagine Theatres is starting its winter film series for kids at all their locations.
The series will feature different family-friendly movies each week starting Friday through March 7, with a new film featured each week.
The film series is open to kids and family members of all ages.
All tickets are priced at $3 per person and magic pack concession packages are available for only $5 per person. The concession packs include popcorn and a small drink.
List of films featured each week
January 26 – February 1: “Shrek”
February 2 – February 8: “How to Train Your Dragon”
February 9 – February 15: “Shrek 2”
February 16 – February 22: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”
February 23 – February 29: “Kung Fu Panda 3”
March 1 – March 7 – “Madagascar”
Tickets are available online, on Emagine’s App, and at the Box Office.