Emagine Theatres starts Winter Kids Film Series

NOBLESVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — Emagine Theatres is starting its winter film series for kids at all their locations.

The series will feature different family-friendly movies each week starting Friday through March 7, with a new film featured each week.

The film series is open to kids and family members of all ages.

All tickets are priced at $3 per person and magic pack concession packages are available for only $5 per person. The concession packs include popcorn and a small drink.

List of films featured each week

January 26 – February 1: “Shrek”

February 2 – February 8: “How to Train Your Dragon”

February 9 – February 15: “Shrek 2”

February 16 – February 22: “How to Train Your Dragon 2”

February 23 – February 29: “Kung Fu Panda 3”

March 1 – March 7 – “Madagascar”

Tickets are available online, on Emagine’s App, and at the Box Office.