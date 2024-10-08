Embattled Center Township Constable pleads guilty; removed from office

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Center Township Constable Denise Hatch on Tuesday pleaded guilty to three criminal charges, including a felony charge.

Hatch has been embroiled in legal trouble for months over accusations of misconduct, including allegations of stealing broccoli from a grocery store and interfering with IMPD officers’ arrest of one of her deputy constables for being a felon in possession of a firearm.

On Tuesday morning, Hatch pleaded guilty to one count each of official misconduct, unlawful carrying of a handgun and disorderly conduct.

Judge William Nelson sentenced her to a total of 288 days in the Marion County Jail. She was credited with 137 days of time served, so Hatch’s attorney, Mario Massillamany, said she no longer has to serve jail time. There is no probation associated with her sentence.

Official misconduct is a level 6 felony. As a result, Hatch, who was elected in 2022 and took office at the beginning of last year, has been automatically removed from office.

Under an order from Center Township Small Claims Court Judge Brenda Roper, the constables of the other eight townships in Marion County have served as special constables for the township since Oct. 17, 2023.