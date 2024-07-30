EmployIndy, City of Indianapolis to provide 18-week training program with Indy Parks

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — EmployIndy has teamed up with the City of Indianapolis, Indy Parks, and Congressman Andre Carson to provide an 18-week training program for youth, centered around park-based activities.

Indy youth ages 18-24 looking to start their career path in public service, including public safety, community engagement, recreation, environmental education, and park conservation.

The Jr. Park Ranger Training will allow the City of Indianapolis to address workforce gaps that ensure support for our public parks while simultaneously creating promising career opportunities for some of the most vulnerable young people in our community, according to a release.

Throughout the program, participants can earn up to $7,110 while engaging in job readiness training, gaining hands-on work experience, and earning credentials. This experience will prepare them to pursue a career as a Junior Park Ranger.

To register, click here. The registration deadline is Aug. 16.

You can learn more about YES Indy and its mission by visiting www.yesindy317.org.

Program Dates:

August 26, 2024 – January 20, 2025

Information Session:

Wednesday, August 14, 2024

Edna Martin Christian Center

Registration Deadline:

Friday, August 16, 2024

Where:

Edna Martin Christian Center

2605 E 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218

Frederick Douglass Park Family Center

1616 E 25th St, Indianapolis, IN 46218