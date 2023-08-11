EmployIndy, Good Wages Initiative welcome job seekers to hiring event

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) –Good Wages Initiative and EmployIndy are welcoming job seekers Friday to WorkOne Indy for the inaugural Good Wages Initiative Hiring Event.

EmployIndy, GWI, and its certified employers will offer Hoosiers full-time employment along with access to health insurance benefits. Mayor Joe Hogesett will kick off the event with brief remarks.

The hiring event is set to take place Friday from 11 a.m.-2 p.m. at WorkOne Indy, located at 4410 Shadeland Avenue, featuring GWI employers who are committed to providing all full-time employees a wage of at least $18/hr.

Participating GWI employers include: