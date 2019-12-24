EMS techs give stockings with goodies to nursing home residents

BROWNSTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — The Jackson County EMS tried something new with its holiday giving effort this season.

In the past, the emergency medical service would participate in an adopt-a-child program, said Shane Collier, an emergency medical technician. This year, they on Sunday gave stockings filled with goodies to residents of nursing homes in Brownstown and in Seymour.

“All 31 residents that received a stocking either did not have family and family rarely visited them,” Collier said in a Facebook message to News 8.

In a post Sunday on his Facebook page, Collier wrote, “Usually when folks see us it’s usually one of the worst days of their lives but today was a different story. Today we surprised them and I’d like to think we make it one of the happiest days. We in return received hugs, smiles, a kiss on the cheek, and laughter. But I believe they touched my heart far more today than we touched theirs.”

Collier shared photos from the Jackson County EMS deliveries of the stockings at Covered Bridge, Lutheran Community Home, Seymour Crossing and Hoosier Christian Village.

(Photo Provided/Shane Collier)

(Photo Provided/Shane Collier)

(Photo Provided/Shane Collier)

(Photo Provided/Shane Collier)

(Photo Provided/Shane Collier)

(Photo Provided/Shane Collier)

(Photo Provided/Shane Collier)