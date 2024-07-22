Enjoy 7 days of $7 burgers with Indianapolis Burger Week

BRU Burger is offering a special $7 burger for Indianapolis Burger Week 2024, which returns Monday with $7 burger deals at some of the city's most popular restaurants. (Provided Photo/CityBeat)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get those tastebuds ready! Indianapolis Burger Week returns Monday with seven days of $7 burger deals at some of the city’s most popular restaurants.

You can enjoy a bounty of bodacious $7 burgers at restaurants around Indy through Sunday, July 28. Not a meat eater? No problem! Some participating restaurants will also offer vegetarian burgers.

Organizers of Indianapolis Burger Week say the idea is to get people to embrace the city’s food and culture while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places.

There’s also a chance to win free burgers! Check in at four or more participating restaurants using the official Indianapolis Burger Week app and you’ll be entered to win a grand prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards.

Participating restaurants include:

5th Ave. Grill and Bar

Agave and Rye

Brothers Bar & Grill

Bru Burger Bar

Burger Theory

ClusterTruck

Daredevil Hall

Drake’s

Fillers – Stuffed Burgers

Gallery Bistro & Bar

Kona Grill

LouVino

More Than Burgers

Oasis Diner

Palavana Cubano

Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar

Portillo’s

Slapfish

Smash’d Burger Bar

Swenson’s Drive-In

The Prewitt

The Tap

The Whistle Stop Inn

Visit burgerweekindianapolis.com to learn more.