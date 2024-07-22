Enjoy 7 days of $7 burgers with Indianapolis Burger Week
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get those tastebuds ready! Indianapolis Burger Week returns Monday with seven days of $7 burger deals at some of the city’s most popular restaurants.
You can enjoy a bounty of bodacious $7 burgers at restaurants around Indy through Sunday, July 28. Not a meat eater? No problem! Some participating restaurants will also offer vegetarian burgers.
Organizers of Indianapolis Burger Week say the idea is to get people to embrace the city’s food and culture while getting them out to eat, drink, and try new places.
There’s also a chance to win free burgers! Check in at four or more participating restaurants using the official Indianapolis Burger Week app and you’ll be entered to win a grand prize of $250 in participating restaurant gift cards.
Participating restaurants include:
- 5th Ave. Grill and Bar
- Agave and Rye
- Brothers Bar & Grill
- Bru Burger Bar
- Burger Theory
- ClusterTruck
- Daredevil Hall
- Drake’s
- Fillers – Stuffed Burgers
- Gallery Bistro & Bar
- Kona Grill
- LouVino
- More Than Burgers
- Oasis Diner
- Palavana Cubano
- Pier 48 Fish House & Oyster Bar
- Portillo’s
- Slapfish
- Smash’d Burger Bar
- Swenson’s Drive-In
- The Prewitt
- The Tap
- The Whistle Stop Inn
Visit burgerweekindianapolis.com to learn more.