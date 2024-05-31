Enjoy a free day at Newfields for International Museum Day

Admission to Newfields is free for International Museum Day

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Celebrate International Museum Day on Friday by exploring the galleries and gardens at Newfields for free.

Newfields is offering free general admission from 11 a.m. – 8 p.m. for all guests who secure a ticket online in advance. THE LUME Indianapolis featuring Dalí Alive is not included with general admission.

Visitors can grab a bite or a brew at the newly renovated Beer Garden at Garden Terrace, get creative with art-making activities inspired by nature, check out special exhibitions, take a guided gallery tour, and stroll through the Virginia B. Fairbanks Art & Nature Park (open from dawn until dusk).

Newfields has a full day of special activities on the agenda, including:

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | Art making: Miniature Masterpieces | Level 1, Studio 3 & 4

11:30 a.m. – 3:30 p.m. | DJ Little Town | Beer Garden

1–3 p.m. | Docent Gallery Conversations | Level 2 & 3 IMA Galleries

1–1:30 p.m. | Docent-led Tour: Spotlights of the Collection | Level 2, meet at the top of the escalator

3 p.m. | Garden Guide Tours | Meet at the Horticulture Overlook

Click here to get your free general admission tickets.

Visit the Newfields website to learn more about the museum and its gardens, galleries, special exhibitions, and more.