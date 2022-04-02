Local

Enjoy food, wine, and art at the 10th annual Indiana Artisan Marketplace

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — If you enjoy food, wine, and art, you won’t want to miss the 10th annual Indiana Artisan Marketplace this Saturday and Sunday at the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

Eighty different artisans will be on hand with food, wine, and wares for visitors to sample and buy. Artisans include beekeepers, chocolatiers, fiber and glass makers, jewelry designers, painters, vintners and distillers, and woodworkers.

As many as 20 artisans will demonstrate their creative processes at the marketplace, says Rosalyn Demaree, spokesperson for the Indiana Artisan Marketplace.

“The Indiana Artisan Marketplace attracts nearly 5,000 people from around Indiana and seven other states who appreciate high-quality, finely crafted art, food and beverage,” Demaree said. “In nine years, sales have topped $3 million for the artists.”

The Indiana Artisan Marketplace is open in the Ag/Hort building on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. and Sunday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Adult tickets are $10 at the door and admission is free for kids 14 and younger.