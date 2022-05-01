Local

Enjoy free admission to DNR properties, free fishing on Sunday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — To kick off Visit Indiana Week, the Indiana Department of Natural Resources is inviting Hoosier nature lovers to enjoy a free day of outdoor recreation.

All Indiana state parks, forests, recreation areas, and reservoirs that charge a daily gate fee for each vehicle that enters will offer free admission on Sunday.

Sunday is also the first Free Fishing Day of the year. Indiana residents will be able to fish at any of the state’s public waters without a fishing license or a trout/salmon stamp. All size and bag limits apply for those who keep the fish they catch. You can find a place to fish on the DNR website. This year’s other Free Fishing Days are June 4-5 and September 24.

When you visit a DNR property on Sunday, whether or not you fish, be sure to check in with your Indiana State Nature Passport. Doing so will make you eligible to win prizes from Indiana DNR. The grand prize is a package that includes a State Parks Pass, a $50 gift card for camping, and a subscription to Outdo0r Indiana magazine.