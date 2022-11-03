Local

Pine Street ramp to I-70 eastbound to reopen

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The Pine Street entrance ramp to I-70 eastbound in downtown Indianapolis will reopen by Saturday morning, the Indiana Department of Transportation announced Thursday.

The ramp has been closed since late July.

“The entrance ramp closure provided crews with a safe working area and allowed work on the future I-65 NB connection from Pine Street to progress ahead of schedule. Work in this area has consisted of new pavement and the demolition and reconstruction of three new bridges,” INDOT said in a Thursday statement.

The reconstruction project will allow traffic to flow faster and improve the walkability of downtown neighborhoods, INDOT said.

The reopening of the ramp gives drivers options to drive in and out of downtown.

Access into downtown:

I-70 westbound ramp to Michigan Street

I-70 westbound to MLK/West Street

I-65 southbound to Meridian Street

I-65 northbound to Washington Street

All existing ramps on I-70 west of South Split

Access out of downtown: