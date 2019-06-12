Escaped Marion County inmate back in custody

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — An inmate who escaped from the custody of the Marion County Sheriff’s Office is back in custody.

Deputies say 29-year-old Brittany Howell was captured just before 1 a.m. Thursday attempting to get on a bus headed for Ohio.

Howell was able to escape from authorities during transportation to Craine House, a work release program for women on Tuesday, June 11.

Howell, who was arrested on May 8 for driving while suspended and operating a vehicle without a license, managed to flee from the lobby of the Craine House while deputies were given updated information saying they would not be accepting her after all.

The deputy transporting Howell at the time has been placed on administrative leave.

In addition to her two prior preliminary charges, Howell now faces a preliminary charge of escape.