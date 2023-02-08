Local

Eskenazi Health to host career fair Wednesday

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Looking for a job in the medical field? Check out Eskenazi Health’s career fair on Wednesday.

Eskenazi Health is looking for new and experienced imaging services professionals, registered nurses, and certified surgical technicians.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to speak with hiring managers, take part in on-site interviews, and learn about the benefits the hospital has to offer.

The job fair runs from 3 – 6 p.m. at the Rapp Family Conference Center on the first floor of Sidney & Lois Eskenazi Hospital.

Anyone interested in attending the career fair is encouraged to register online.

Visit the Eskenazi Health website to learn more about available careers and job opportunities.