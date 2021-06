Local

ESPN: Pacers fire coach Nate Bjorkgren

Indiana Pacers Head Coach Nate Bjorkgren (photo courtesy of the Indiana Pacers)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – The Pacers are in the market for a head coach, according to ESPN.

According to ESPN’s Adrian Wojnarowski, head coach Nate Bjorkgren has been fired the Pacers.

Nate Bjorkgren is out as Indiana's coach, sources tell ESPN. — Adrian Wojnarowski (@wojespn) June 9, 2021

Bjorkgren’s dismissal comes after just one year as head coach with the organization.

Prior to joining the Pacers, Bjorkgren was an assistant coach for the Toronto Raptors.