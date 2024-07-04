Search
Essential services: What’s open and closed on July 4

A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store Feb. 27, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)
by: Jeremy Jenkins
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Americans nationwide gear up to celebrate Independence Day with barbecues, fireworks, and (for most) a well-deserved day off, it’s essential to know what’s open and closed.

Here’s a list of the essential services that will be open and closed:

Retail

*Make sure you check with smaller retailers and restaurants for specific hours before visiting.*

Financial Services

  • Stock Markets: Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange closed.
  • Banks: Closed in observance of the Federal Reserve banking holiday.
  • Online Banking and ATMs: Available.

Government Offices

  • Nonessential Offices: Including the DMV and public libraries, will be closed.

Postal Services

  • United States Postal Service: No mail pickup or delivery.
  • UPS: No pickup or delivery service, except for UPS Express Critical. Local UPS store hours may vary.
  • FedEx: Most services closed, but FedEx Custom Critical will be open for essential shipments.

Public Transportation

  • IndyGo:
    • Fixed Routes: Sunday schedule.
    • IndyGo Access: Sunday schedule.
    • Mobility Solutions Care Center: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
    • Care Center Desk: 9 a.m. to noon.

