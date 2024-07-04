Essential services: What’s open and closed on July 4
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Americans nationwide gear up to celebrate Independence Day with barbecues, fireworks, and (for most) a well-deserved day off, it’s essential to know what’s open and closed.
Here’s a list of the essential services that will be open and closed:
Retail
- Target and Walmart: Open during regular local hours.
- Kroger: Open during regular hours.
- Sam’s Club: Open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Club members.
- Costco: Closed.
- Whole Foods: Open during normal hours.
- Trader Joe’s: Closing at 5 p.m.
*Make sure you check with smaller retailers and restaurants for specific hours before visiting.*
Financial Services
- Stock Markets: Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange closed.
- Banks: Closed in observance of the Federal Reserve banking holiday.
- Online Banking and ATMs: Available.
Government Offices
- Nonessential Offices: Including the DMV and public libraries, will be closed.
Postal Services
- United States Postal Service: No mail pickup or delivery.
- UPS: No pickup or delivery service, except for UPS Express Critical. Local UPS store hours may vary.
- FedEx: Most services closed, but FedEx Custom Critical will be open for essential shipments.
Public Transportation
- IndyGo:
- Fixed Routes: Sunday schedule.
- IndyGo Access: Sunday schedule.
- Mobility Solutions Care Center: 7 a.m. to 4 p.m.
- Care Center Desk: 9 a.m. to noon.
