Essential services: What’s open and closed on July 4

A shopper wheels a cart through the parking lot after making a purchase at the Target store Feb. 27, 2023, in Salem, N.H. (AP Photo/Charles Krupa)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — As Americans nationwide gear up to celebrate Independence Day with barbecues, fireworks, and (for most) a well-deserved day off, it’s essential to know what’s open and closed.

Here’s a list of the essential services that will be open and closed:

Retail

Target and Walmart : Open during regular local hours.

: Open during regular local hours. Kroger : Open during regular hours.

: Open during regular hours. Sam’s Club : Open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Club members.

: Open from 8 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Plus members and from 10 a.m. – 6 p.m. for Club members. Costco : Closed.

: Closed. Whole Foods : Open during normal hours.

: Open during normal hours. Trader Joe’s: Closing at 5 p.m.

*Make sure you check with smaller retailers and restaurants for specific hours before visiting.*

Financial Services

Stock Markets : Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange closed.

: Nasdaq and the New York Stock Exchange closed. Banks : Closed in observance of the Federal Reserve banking holiday.

: Closed in observance of the Federal Reserve banking holiday. Online Banking and ATMs: Available.

Government Offices

Nonessential Offices: Including the DMV and public libraries, will be closed.

Postal Services

United States Postal Service : No mail pickup or delivery.

: No mail pickup or delivery. UPS : No pickup or delivery service, except for UPS Express Critical. Local UPS store hours may vary.

: No pickup or delivery service, except for UPS Express Critical. Local UPS store hours may vary. FedEx: Most services closed, but FedEx Custom Critical will be open for essential shipments.

Public Transportation