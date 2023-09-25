Evansville man arrested after resisting, battering trooper during traffic stop in Gibson County

PRINCETON, Ind. (WISH) — An Evansville man was arrested Sunday night after resisting and battering a state trooper during a traffic stop in Gibson County, Indiana State Police say.

At 10:35 p.m., a state trooper stopped a 1995 Buick on US 41 near CR 350 North for having a broken taillight and expired registration. Police say the driver, identified as 25-year-old Austin Ricks, showed signs of impairment and detected the smell of cannabis from inside the vehicle.

During field sobriety tests, Ricks resisted, and a physical altercation occurred. Ricks was taken into custody after being tased by the state trooper, police say.

Ricks was treated at the scene and then transported to the Gibson General Hospital in Princeton to be further treated. He was later released and taken to the Gibson County Jail, where he is being held on bond.

The trooper received minor injuries during the confrontation and did not require medical treatment.

Ricks was preliminarily charged with battery on a police officer, resisting law enforcement, and driving while intoxicated. Police say toxicology results are pending as of Monday afternoon.