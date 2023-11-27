Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Evansville to ‘redo’ Christmas tree lighting after complaints, ridicule

Evansville to re-do Christmas tree lighting

by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Evansville is planning a ‘redo’ of its Christmas tree lighting after receiving several complaints, with at least one person complaining about how the decorations look like that of a child.

The city and Downtown Evansville officially lit the tree on Nov.16, and public complaints and social media ridicule quickly followed.

Over a thousand comments flooded Downtown Evansville’s Facebook page mocking the display.

One commenter said, “This makes me feel good about my decorating skills. Js.”

Another person said, “A person stood on each side and they closed their eyes and just threw the lights back and forth to each other I think.”

“Looks like a 5-year-old decorated it again. How much did we pay the taxpayers pay for this atrocity again this year,” another comment read.

Evansville’s mayor ordered the lights removed and reinstalled and is planning a future ceremony.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Downtown Indy bakery seeks help...
Crime Watch 8 /
Google to begin deleting inactive...
National News /
Taylor Swift invites family of...
News /
Indiana state parks close for...
Indiana News /
Cyber Monday marks the year’s...
Business /
Indiana Supreme Court nears deadline...
Indiana News /
Indiana couple, 2 dogs killed...
Indiana News /
AES Indiana agrees to lower...
Local News /