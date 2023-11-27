Evansville to ‘redo’ Christmas tree lighting after complaints, ridicule

EVANSVILLE, Ind. (WISH) — The city of Evansville is planning a ‘redo’ of its Christmas tree lighting after receiving several complaints, with at least one person complaining about how the decorations look like that of a child.

The city and Downtown Evansville officially lit the tree on Nov.16, and public complaints and social media ridicule quickly followed.

Over a thousand comments flooded Downtown Evansville’s Facebook page mocking the display.

One commenter said, “This makes me feel good about my decorating skills. Js.”

Another person said, “A person stood on each side and they closed their eyes and just threw the lights back and forth to each other I think.”

“Looks like a 5-year-old decorated it again. How much did we pay the taxpayers pay for this atrocity again this year,” another comment read.

Evansville’s mayor ordered the lights removed and reinstalled and is planning a future ceremony.