Event organizer discusses return of St. Patrick’s Day parade

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Among the many St. Patrick’s Day celebrations in Indianapolis is the St. Patrick’s Day Parade and block party, returning for the first time since 2019.

Proceeds from the event benefit the Athletic Club Foundation.

Bryan Apolskis, the foundation’s event organizer, gave Daybreak a preview of what to expect.

Apolskis discussed what it means to have the event back, what it will look like and the role of the foundation.