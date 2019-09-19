Ex-CEO of Noblesville-based Pharmakon Pharmaceticuals sentenced in drug-potency case

INDIANAPOLIS (AP) — A former central Indiana compounding pharmacy executive who was convicted of federal charges stemming from drug-potency problems has been sentenced to almost three years behind bars.

According to a release, 68-year-old Paul Elmer, the former president and owner of Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals, received 33 months in prison and was ordered to pay a $25,000 fine and one year of supervised released.

Elmer, who was Noblesville-based Pharmakon Pharmaceuticals’ owner and chief executive, was convicted in April in Indianapolis federal court.

Prosecutors say an employee received notices indicating painkillers Pharmakon produced were either under- or over-potent. She told Elmer, who allegedly didn’t alert customers and didn’t recall the drugs. Prosecutors say it led to powerful painkillers being administered to infants.