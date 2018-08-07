Exhibit honors a century of female police officers in Indianapolis Video

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) -- The Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department and Indianapolis Public Library have teamed up for a new exhibit honoring 100 years of female police officers in the city.

"The History of Women Behind the Badge" spans the Special Collections Room on the sixth floor of the Indianapolis Public Library (40 E. St. Clair St) through Sept. 21.

The 100-year mark of female officers protecting and serving the city occurred on June 15, 2018. The exhibit's developer, IMPD's historical archivist, Patrick Pearsey, says on that day in 1918, 14 women, both Caucasian and African-American, became the city's first female sworn police officers. It would take four years before they had the chance to carry firearms and decades more before they were placed in patrol cars and asked to answer the same calls as male police officers.

However, the first female officers to patrol in vehicles in the United States, Liz Robinson and Betty Blankenship, did so here in Indianapolis in the 1960s. The exhibit honors them, as well as dozens of other trailblazers on the Indianapolis Police Department, including Pat Pullman, IPD's first African-American woman to serve as a deputy chief, and Karen Arnett, the first African-American female captain after city and county law enforcement merged into IMPD.

IMPD Chief Bryan Roach, Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and several female law enforcement officers attended a special exhibit dedication ceremony Monday.

"Just imagine the dedication of this first class of female officers," said Mayor Hogsett. "The courage they needed to do something unprecedented. It reminds me of nothing less than the courage our officers show on our police department today 100 years later."

"They brought something different to the community and still do," said Roach. "I think what we're celebrating here is not just that we have women on the police department, it is changes that that created."

Roach also called the exhibit a "shot in the arm" to encourage the department and the city to do a better job of recruitment of a more diverse public service population to better reflect the city's population.

IMPD Deputy Chief Valerie Cunningham also spoke at the event, describing her experience as a female police officer and expressing gratitude to those who came before her in Indianapolis.

"The incredible support these women have done for law enforcement in general should be recognized, not to mention what they've done for females in this profession thereafter," said Cunningham. "We're talking about strong, dedicated women."

The exhibit features historical information, a slideshow and artifacts such as badges, uniforms and weapons used by policewomen through the decades.

It's free to the public and is open during library hours.