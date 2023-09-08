Experience downtown like never before at the 2023 Indy Ultimate

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Preparations are underway for the ultimate urban adventure: the 2023 Indy Ultimate.

Hundreds of Hoosiers will run, walk, or jog their way through some of the city’s most iconic venues and landmarks beginning at 8 a.m. Saturday. Competitors will get to enjoy unforgettable activities like running the bases at Victory Field, home of the Indianapolis Indians. News 8’s Drew Blair is emceeing for the fourth year.

This year’s route is 3.5 miles and involves some new activities as well as some familiar favorites, says Sam Reel, communications coordinator for Indiana Sports Corp.

“We’re going through Victory Field to get a chance to run the bases, heading over to Bicentennial Unity Plaza, the statehouse…so it’s really a unique kind of spread of things to do downtown, get involved, and a little bit of a unique way to do a run-walk and really test that endurance,” Reel said Friday on Daybreak.

One popular event won’t be on Saturday’s schedule: the opportunity to kick a field goal at Lucas Oil Stadium.

“This weekend, there’s a Colts game and Jim Irsay has a concert, so we’re not able to go through Lucas Oil this year, but we’re going over to Bicentennial Unity Plaza. If you haven’t been there yet, it’s at Gainbridge Fieldhouse. It’s brand new. It is so nice and we really want to show off that place this weekend,” Reel said.

Those signed up for the 2023 Indy Ultimate can pick up their packet and bib on Friday from 11:30 a.m. to 6 p.m. at the downtown Indy Sun King. There is no packet pickup on Saturday.

Participating in the Indy Ultimate helps support Indiana Sports Corp’s mission to bring world-class events to the Circle City like the 2024 U.S. Olympic swimming trials and the Men’s Final Four.

Visit the Indy Ultimate website to learn more or sign up for Saturday’s event.

WISH-TV is proud to once again partner with Indiana Sports Corp for the Indy Ultimate.