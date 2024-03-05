Experience the action with Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party

MADRID, SPAIN - MARCH 04: Monster Truck Demo Derby driven by Rudy Martin del Campo doing stunts during Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party at Wizink on March 04, 2023 in Madrid, Spain. (Photo by Aldara Zarraoa/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gainbridge Fieldhouse will be lit up this summer with Hot Wheels Monster Trucks Live Glow Party for the first time ever.

According to a release, fans of all ages will experience the thrill of watching their favorite Hot Wheels Monster Trucks in the dark.

The Hot Wheels Monster Trucks coming to life will include Mega Wrex, Tiger Shark, Demo Derby, Bone Shaker, Bigfoot, Gunkster, and HW 5-Alarm, the new firetruck hero of Hot Wheels Monster Trucks.

Fans will also have the chance to participate in the Hot Wheels Power Smasher Pre-Show, which gives guests access to the competition floor to see the outrageous designs and epic monster trucks along with autograph signings from their favorite drivers and performers. The pre-show is held two-and-a-half hours before each performance.

Saturday, July 20 at 12:30 p.m.

Saturday, July 20 at 7:30 p.m.

Sunday, July 21 at 2:30 p.m.

Tickets will go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. online and at the Gainbridge Fieldhouse box office. To learn more, click here.