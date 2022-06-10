Local

Experience the Caribbean islands without leaving Indianapolis

A Caribbean dancer performs on June 10, 2022, in Indianapolis. (WISH Photo from video)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — June marks National Caribbean Heritage Month, which highlights the accomplishments, history, and culture of people native to the Caribbean islands.

In celebration of the Caribbean people and their history, the Global Village Welcome Center in Indianapolis and Richard Events, LLC, are hosting an event Saturday called “The Caribbean Experience.”

Michael Evans, with Richard Events LLC, says Hoosiers will get to experience traditional foods, live steel pan music, limbo dancers, moko jumbie stilts walkers, drums, and authentic dance performances.

“We’re gonna have several performers going on from different areas–from Trinidad, from the Virgin Islands, from the Bahamas–represented,” Evans said. “The performers pretty much represent the Caribbean as a whole because you’ll find a very similar culture, very similar festivities. They are also symbolic and they lead back to Africa and what was left in the Caribbean.”

The celebration is from 7 p.m. to 10 pm at the Global Village Welcome Center (4233 Lafayette Rd.). Admission is $60 and parking is free.