Experience the ultimate challenge at Indy’s 2023 monumental marathon

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The 16th annual CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental Marathon, Half Marathon, and 5K returns to downtown Indianapolis on Saturday.

Nearly 15,000 participants from all 50 states and more than 25 countries including Costa Rica, the United Kingdom, France, Australia, and more are set to compete.

Participants from around the world will line up near the front steps of the Indiana Statehouse to take on 26.2, 13.1, or 3.1 miles around downtown Indianapolis.

There’s $40,000 worth of prize money for the Monumental Marathon and Half Marathon Elite fields, and the Olympic Team Trials time standard bonus.

The Monumental Health & Fitness Expo kicks off this weekend on Thursday from 4 p.m.-7 p.m. and Friday, from 11 a.m.-8 p.m., at the Indiana Convention Center, Hall A.

The Expo allows participants to pick up their race packets, access official race merch from Brooks Running, and connect with more than 50 health and wellness vendors.

For the first time since 2019, the Monumental Speaker Series returns for this year’s expo. It will feature industry celebrities, health and wellness experts, and more.

Notable Elite Athletes Scheduled to Compete are below:

Full Marathon Men:

● Ian Carter: Flagstaff, AZ – 2021 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental

Marathon Champion and current Course Record Holder (2:16:24)

● Caleb Kerr: Zionsville, IN – 2x Olympic Team Trials – Marathon Qualifier (2020

& 2024)

● Preston Johnson: Ogden, UT – 2021 USATF 50K Road Champion, named to

USA 50K National Team for 2021 World Championships

Full Marathon Women:

● Kelli Smith: Grand Rapids, MI – 11-time NAIA All-American, finished 12th in

the Elite Women’s field of the 2022 Chevron Houston Marathon (2:34:09)

● Alexis Zeis: Boulder, CO – 13-time NCAA DIII All-American, placed 5th at the

2019 USATF 25K Championships

● Rachel Hannah: Port Elgin, Ontario – 2015 Pan Am Bronze Medalist

Half Marathon Men:

● Jacob Helsington: Provo, UT – 2022 CNO Financial Indianapolis Monumental

Marathon Champion

● Ryan Ford: Blowing Rock, NC – placed 13th at the 2022 USATF 5K Road

Championships, & 12th at 2023 USA Cross Country Championships

● Parker Stinson: Lafayette, CO – USA 25K American Record Holder, 2019

USATF 25K Champion, and 9-time All-American

Half Marathon Women:

● Rosie Edwards: Scottsdale, AZ – 3rd place finisher at the 2021 British

Olympic Trials, represented GB at the 2022 European Championships in the

Marathon

● Jeralyn Poe: Flagstaff, AZ – placed 6th in the 2023 USATF 25K Road

Championships, already qualified for the 2024 U.S. Olympic Team Trials –

Marathon with her overall win at the Mesa Half Marathon (1:10:37).

● Katie Izzo: San Diego, CA – 3-time All-American, represented Team USA at

the 2023 World Cross Country Championships

The CNO Financial Group is the title sponsor for the event for the 8th year in a row. It is based in Carmel and is a provider of life and health insurance, annuities, financial services, and workforce

benefits solutions.

You can find more information here.