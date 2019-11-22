Experience the Winterlights at Newfields

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A magical holiday tradition returns to Newfields this weekend.

Winterlights at Newfields opens for the season Saturday and continues through Jan. 5.

You can walk through the gardens and enjoy thousands of lights as you make your way to the Lilly House which is also decorated inside and out.



The lights outside the house are synced up with music. Four different songs play as the lights dance.

Inside Newfields there is a Christmas market filled with gifts, food and beverages.

There is hot cocoa, cider and even adult beverages to keep you warm as you walk through the winter wonderland.

You can also enjoy a variety of soups all served in cups, making it easy to walk and eat at the same time.

The display is also open on holidays. A full list of times and ticket prices can be found here.