Expert: Cheaper gas prices may not last past holiday weekend

Gas prices decrease by an average of 18 cents per gallon in Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Gas prices in Indiana dropped 18 cents per gallon in the past week.

Head of Petroleum Analysis for Gas Buddy Patrick De Haan said the fluctuating gas prices are fueled by a price war between Indianapolis gas stations.

“What goes down often goes up again every one to two weeks,” De Haan said. “Right now, we are enjoying the downside of that, but it is only a matter of time before those prices get another boost.”

The average price for a gallon of gas in Indianapolis is $3.49, two cents below the national average. Some gas stations in Indianapolis were advertising fuel for $3.29 per gallon.

But for Brandon Mabe of Indianapolis, those prices aren’t cheap enough.

“Initially, if they would have dropped the prices a little bit more, I was hoping to go to Ohio to see my mother, but that kind of didn’t happen,” Mabe said.

Triple A said 70.9 million people will travel more than 50 miles from home by car this Fourth of July weekend, a 5% increase from last year.

“I don’t think gas prices are going to be a big determining factor for travel,” De Haan said. “I think Americans are probably more nauseated by inflation, hotels, the other portions of the road trip.”

Gas prices in Kentucky are cheaper than Indiana, hovering at $3.37 per gallon.