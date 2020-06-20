Expert explains mental health impact of racism

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — The death of George Floyd prompted a push for change and calls for racial justice, but with protests continuing during a pandemic, experts are warning of the potential mental health issues that could come as a result.

Dr. Danielle Henderson, clinical psychologist at IU Health, joined Daybreak Saturday morning to talk about the short-term and long-term impact and how to cope with current events.

“One thing to think about with minority communities is often they’re experiencing unmet needs,” said Henderson. “It’s often those experiences that can impact one’s mental health.”

Henderson also says one way to cope is to minimize your exposure to some of the stuff happening, however she says don’t completely block out what’s happening.

