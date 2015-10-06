Expo Experts host job fair in Fishers

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) – An opportunity for face-to-face interviews that could land you a job is happening on Tuesday.

The Indianapolis Career Expo is looking to recruit workers in engineering, technology or security clearance.

All jobs require U.S. citizenship, a minimum of two years of experience in the industry and a related degree.

The expo is taking place at the Fishers Banquet and Conference Center. It’s from 10 a.m. until 3 p.m.

For more details, click here. To pre-register for this event please send all resumes to: resume@expoexpertsllc.com.