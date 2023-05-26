Search
Make wishtv.com your home page

Extra troopers patrolling this Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS - DECEMBER 22: An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)
by: Daja Stowe
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travelers should expect to see extra troopers out this Memorial Day weekend as Indiana State Police and area law enforcement agencies will be participating in the “click it or ticket” campaign.

Troopers will be watching for anyone not wearing a seatbelt and for dangerous or impaired drivers

State police offer the following tips so motorists can ensure everyone’s safety:

  • Ensure you are well rested, especially if you have plans to travel long distances.
  • Follow other motorists a safe distance
  • Obey all speed limits and use your turn signal
  • Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane unless you are actively passing or preparing to make a nearby left turn
  • Avoid driving while distracted
  • Ensure everyone is properly buckled up
  • Don’t drink and drive

Anyone who sees a possible impaired driver is encouraged to contact the police immediately.

Trending stories

MORE STORIES

Oath Keeper who stormed Capitol...
National News /
IMPD: Man wanted for 2021...
Crime Watch 8 /
Look live with Cody: Nitro...
All Indiana /
Celine Dion cancels entire tour...
Entertainment /
Central Indiana artists ‘Welcome Race...
Month of May /
St. Louis man with ties...
Crime Watch 8 /
Jack’s Donuts World Donut Hole...
Local News /
Fans take over the Brickyard...
Month of May /