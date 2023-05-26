Extra troopers patrolling this Memorial Day weekend

INDIANAPOLIS - DECEMBER 22: An Indiana State Police Car sits in Monument Square in downtown Indianapolis on December 22, 2015 in Indianapolis, Indiana. (Photo By Raymond Boyd/Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travelers should expect to see extra troopers out this Memorial Day weekend as Indiana State Police and area law enforcement agencies will be participating in the “click it or ticket” campaign.

Troopers will be watching for anyone not wearing a seatbelt and for dangerous or impaired drivers

State police offer the following tips so motorists can ensure everyone’s safety:

Ensure you are well rested, especially if you have plans to travel long distances.

Follow other motorists a safe distance

Obey all speed limits and use your turn signal

Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane unless you are actively passing or preparing to make a nearby left turn

Avoid driving while distracted

Ensure everyone is properly buckled up

Don’t drink and drive

Anyone who sees a possible impaired driver is encouraged to contact the police immediately.