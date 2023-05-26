Extra troopers patrolling this Memorial Day weekend
INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Travelers should expect to see extra troopers out this Memorial Day weekend as Indiana State Police and area law enforcement agencies will be participating in the “click it or ticket” campaign.
Troopers will be watching for anyone not wearing a seatbelt and for dangerous or impaired drivers
State police offer the following tips so motorists can ensure everyone’s safety:
- Ensure you are well rested, especially if you have plans to travel long distances.
- Follow other motorists a safe distance
- Obey all speed limits and use your turn signal
- Avoid “hanging out” in the left lane unless you are actively passing or preparing to make a nearby left turn
- Avoid driving while distracted
- Ensure everyone is properly buckled up
- Don’t drink and drive
Anyone who sees a possible impaired driver is encouraged to contact the police immediately.