Face coverings now required for most people in Marion County

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Face coverings are now required for most people throughout Marion County.

The mandate applies to all indoor places, other than homes, as well as outdoors when social distancing isn’t possible.

Indiana is locked in battle with the coronavirus.

“We want to be the city that doesn’t have to reverse and go back to shelter-in-place,” said Dr. Virginia Caine, director of Marion County Public Health Department.

Which is why when you’re in Marion County, you must mask up indoors, when you’re not at home, or outside when you can’t socially distance.

“Let’s all not be selfish and let’s care about one another, and wear a mask. It’s OK. Act like it’s a daily part of your routine of your wardrobe. Get dressed, put it on, go out the door,” said Meta Mayberry, Indianapolis resident.

“My health is valuable to me. That’s why I’m wearing a mask,” said Rafael, of Indianapolis.

“I don’t necessarily like it, but it is what it is,” added Wendell Pugh, of Indianapolis.

“I still need to go and get one,” said Jack Sutton, of Indianapolis.

Heather Givans who owns the fabric store, Crimson Tate, said her staff has been busy making masks. Anyone who enters the store must cover their face.

“I think we ought to get serious, right? I want to be done with all for it. So, if that means wearing a mask is going to help bring that in more swiftly, I am all in,” said Givans.

What about enforcement? Who will be responsible for making sure people do as asked?

Caine said the real goal is education.

However, people could get a warning first, and then a fine could come after that.

“They still will have to go through a court proceeding in order to get the fine. Our next fine is $50. Our following fine after that is $500. Our final fine is $1,000 for businesses or individuals,” said Caine.

How long could people in Marion County have to wear face coverings?

“If we can get our cases down to less than 20 cases per day, then we’ll start to look at our ability, to maybe we don’t have to have this required wearing the masks,” said Caine.

Caine said she would like to see Marion County reach that low case count some time in August.

There are exceptions to the mask rule. Namely, children younger than 2, or people who are homeless, incarcerated or can’t wear a mask for physical, medical or health-related reasons.

