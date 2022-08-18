Local

Facing termination, suspended Carmel deputy police chief submits retirement

CARMEL, Ind. (WISH) — Ahead of a possible termination, a suspended police officer has filed for retirement.

The Carmel Police Department moved to fire Deputy Chief Joe Bickel in July following numerous inappropriate allegations involving female employees.

The recommendation of termination was set to go before the police merit board, but Bickel filed his notice of retirement on Monday. He also filed to dismiss his merit board appeal.

“The Merit Board approved the motion to dismiss the hearing at its meeting Tuesday morning and considers the matter closed,” said Dan McFeely, Economic Development & Community Relations representative for the city of Carmel.

Bickel had been with the Carmel Police Department since 1994.

