Food worker fatally electrocuted during set up at Howard County 4-H Fair

An aerial view of the Howard County Fairgrounds. A fair worker was electrocuted while trying to set up at the Howard County 4-H Fair on July 6, 2024. (Provided Photo/Howard County 4-H Fair via Facebook)

GREENTOWN, Ind. (WISH) — A man died Saturday after he was electrocuted while trying to set up a food vendor at the Howard County 4-H Fair.

The man was identified as Jose Julian Garcia Oropeza, 36, of Venezuela.

A release from the Howard County Coroner’s Office says Oropeza and other workers were at the Howard County fairgrounds setting up a food vendor when they were suddenly electrocuted. It wasn’t clear what caused the electrocution.

As a result, Oropeza fell unresponsive. His coworkers rushed him to a nearby fire station in Greentown, where medics began CPR.

Additional medics and a helicopter were called to the fire station around 6:30 p.m. Saturday. After advanced life support and continued life-saving efforts, Oropeza was pronounced dead around 7:15 p.m.

Coroners determined Oropeza’s cause of death as electrocution. The release didn’t say if the other fair employees were injured.

Officials said the Indiana Occupational Safety and Health Administration and Howard County Sheriff’s Office would continue the investigation.

Anyone with information on the electrocution was asked to contact the Howard County Coroner’s Office at 765-456-1186 or sheriff’s office at 765-457-1105.