‘Fairgounds Fun Park’ coming to Indiana State Fairgrounds

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A summer carnival is coming to the Indiana State Fairgrounds.

North American Midway Entertainment announced “Fairgrounds Fun Park” will be held at the fairgrounds from July 31 to September 7.

The event will open at noon and stop admitting guests at 9 p.m. It will be closed on Mondays and Tuesdays, except for Labor Day.

Games, rides and “midway foods” will all be present.

The company says it will incorporate “COVID-19 procedures” into operations, including contactless payment options, plexiglass shields to protect foot items and hand sanitizing stations throughout the area.

We are mindful of the current pandemic and will adhere to state and local guidelines and practices to ensure the safety of all guests, staff, and vendors,” NAME CEO Danny Huston said in a statement.

The Indiana State Fair was canceled for 2020.