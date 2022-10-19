Local

Fall family bucket list

by: Divine Triplett
Posted: / Updated:

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Although the weather has been getting a little cooler, more fall temperatures are coming up! This means it’s not too late to get outside and enjoy fall activities with family!

Indianapolis Moms contributor, Samantha Powers, joined Daybreak to discuss family friendly fall activities for children and adults to enjoy this season.

“There is our bucket list with links if they need them, as well as some ideas such as doing a chilly night or caramel apple bar with your family. Anything from just crafts and activities to those different events and places that we talked about are for all families of all sizes,” Powers said.

To learn more, watch the video above!

