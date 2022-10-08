Local

Fall Festival hopes to raise money for IMPD Mounted Patrol to build new barn

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department Mounted Patrol Unit was formed in 1983, and now they are in need of a new barn.

“The horses help bring the community together,” Sergeant Tyneka Sperry said.

Currently, the stables are by the IMPD K9 Facility.

The Central Indiana Police Foundation’s website states: “We are raising funds to assist us in a new barn with offices for our IMPD Mounted Officers. All donations are tax deductible, and you will have a part in assisting us in a wonderful new home for our world class Mounted Unit!”

You can support the IMPD Mounted Officers by going to their Fall Festival in Zionsville Sunday, Oct. 9th.

“It’s happening at Wild Air Farms. There will be food trucks, live music, games, and much more,” Chad Hughes, the host of the fundraiser said.

The Fall Festival runs from noon to 6 p.m. A portion of the proceeds will go to IMPD Mounted Patrol.