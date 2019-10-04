Fall has arrived!

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – A great and fall-like start to the morning with temperatures a good 15-20° cooler! Most are waking up to temperatures in the lower 50s to the upper 40s. It’ll be a fantastic day with highs in the upper 60s to near 70 with sun and clouds. Friday night will be a great evening for Friday night football! Lows will fall to the mid to upper 40s.

A great weekend with very comfortable temperatures in the mid-70s. It’ll be a mainly sunny day. We have a cold front that will spark up a few showers overnight and through the morning hours on Sunday. So plan on some morning showers with showers moving out by the early afternoon. Highs will run a bit cooler in the lower 70s.

It will be a great start to the workweek with highs in the mid-60s with a mainly sunny sky. A dry stretch will continue through midweek. A good chance for a few showers and storms Thursday and Friday.