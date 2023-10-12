Fall-inspired activities at Indianapolis art studio

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — With the arrival of autumn, an art studio on the north side of Indianapolis offers various creative experiences to capture the season’s essence.

These opportunities include personalized pottery, scented candles, and campfire mugs to provide a unique fall-inspired experience.

News 8 recently spoke with Liz Driggers, the store manager of Pottery By You, to discuss the options available for those who appreciate the autumn season.

The studio offers Halloween-themed pottery, catering to those seeking a touch of spookiness in their fall activities, particularly suitable for children’s creative expression.

Aside from seasonal themes, the studio provides stoneware and glass art, appealing to those who appreciate the timeless beauty of these art forms. This welcoming environment suits both experienced artists and first-time creators. Appointments are unnecessary; customers can walk in, and the studio’s staff will assist them through the creative process.

The studio’s diverse offerings let people tailor their fall experiences to their liking. Whether crafting unique pottery, adding autumn scents to candles, or enjoying a warm beverage from a campfire mug, there are numerous options for those ready to get hands-on and express their creativity.