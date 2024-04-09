Fallen IMPD officer to be honored with the ‘Be Like BRE Challenge’

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — On Tuesday, fallen Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department officer Breann Leath will be honored with an annual challenge encouraging people to “Be Like Bre.”

The fourth annual Be Like BRE Challenge will consist of a 2 mile run, 77 pushups, 77 sit-ups and 77 squats to equal Officer Leath’s resting unit number, B231.

The challenge is at the IMPD Training Academy’s track, located at 901 N. Post Rd. In the event of rain, a modified challenge will be held in the the IMPD Training Academy gym.

Sign ups begin at 5:45 p.m. The challenge starts at 6:30 p.m. and runs until 8:30 p.m.

The event is free; however, people are asked toto RSVP at the following link: belikebre.eventbrite.com

Organizers encourage people to wear either “Bre T-shirts,” or a yellow and black shirts to the workout challenge.

The challenge comes one week after Elliahs Dorsey was sentenced to 25 years in prison for the 2020 homicide of Officer Leath.