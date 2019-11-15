Fallen K-9’s partner visits his memorial inside police station

FISHERS, Ind. (WISH) — Thursday was an emotional day for the city of Fishers as community members and law enforcement continue to mourn the loss of police K-9 Harlej.

Harlej was fatally shot during a search for a suspect Wednesday morning.

Condolences have been flooding into the department both online and at a memorial for Harlej’s inside the police station.

Already there are dozens of cards, flowers and gifts that have accumulated and that is just a glimpse of the support this community is offering to the police department.

“I guess it would almost be like a member of the community if you will since it was a police K-9,” said community member Thomas Ambresch.

A very emotional moment happened inside the department when Harlej’s handler came to visit his partner’s memorial.

Harlej’s handler, FPD officer Jarred Koopman, visited the memorial honoring his fallen partner. The emotions were overwhelming. Officer Koopman admired the letters and gifts from different agencies and community members and remembered the good times with Harlej.

“It is hard for the community but it is harder for the handler of the dog,” said community member Isidro Tecanhuehue.

Many people stopped in to see the memorial and bring gifts, recalling what a great team the two made.

“That was the life of a dog and a member of the police department so very unfortunate again that that would happen here,” said Ambresch.

Officer Koopman posted to his company’s Facebook page in remembrance of his late partner. The post read in part:

“My memories of him are just pure joy and happiness. He was the most dedicated, hardworking, and always in relentless pursuit of everything we did.”

Last night, was the night as a K9 handler you train your heart for but are never truly ready for.🐾I lost my K9 partner… Posted by The 108 Brand on Wednesday, November 13, 2019

“That is a family member. I can’t imagine losing something like that myself,” added Tecanhuehue.

Seeing the pain Koopman felt while staring at the photo of Harlej proved how strong of a bond they shared. They were more than just partners.

“They are people, they are people too. And it is just a job, but still. It is hard,” said Tecanhuehue.

“But I wish that there was more to be done,” added Ambresch.

Already the department has received more than $5,000 in donations. The Fishers Police Department is currently making Harlej’s funeral arrangements. The department anticipates it to be sometime next week and say the public is welcome to attend.