Fallen officers, K-9s honored at Blue Light ceremony

PLAINFIELD, Ind. (WISH) — Fallen officers were honored Tuesday night at the annual Project Blue Light ceremony at the Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Plainfield.

Loved ones and law enforcement officials paid tribute to three Hoosier officers killed in the line of duty since December 2018, and four police dogs who died in 2019.

Sergeant Benton Bertram, 33, was killed in a crash Dec. 12, 2018 while pursuing the driver of a stolen vehicle. He had served with the Charlestown Police Department for nine years.

Chief David Hewitt, 49, was killed in a single-vehicle crash Feb. 13 while driving to the police station. He had served with the Rising Sun Police Department, Switzerland County Sheriff’s Office, Dearborn County Sheriff’s Department and Lawrenceburg Police Department for 27 years.

Trooper Peter Stephan, 27, was killed in a single-vehicle crash Oct. 11 while responding to assist another officer. He had served with Indiana State Police for four years.

K-9 Assuan, a Belgian Malinois, died June 27 after hitting his head on a fence during a criminal apprehension training exercise. He had served with the Marion Police Department for five years.

K-9 Cas, a Belgian Malinois, was killed July 10 when a fleeing vehicle crashed into her handler’s patrol car. She had served with the Whitley County Sheriff’s Office and the Columbia City Police Department for two years.

K-9 Harlej, a Belgian Malinois, was shot and killed Nov. 13 while assisting with a manhunt following a car chase. She had served with the Fishers Police Department for four years.

K-9 Barry, a Dutch Shepherd, was euthanized Nov. 18 due to a medical condition. He had served with the West Lafayette Police Department for four years.