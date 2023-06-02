Falling fuel prices mean lower summer power bills for some Hoosiers

Commack, N.Y.: Transmission towers carry power lines through Suffolk County in Commack, New York on Monday, Aug. 18, 2014. (Photo by John Paraskevas/Newsday RM via Getty Images)

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Hoosiers who get their electricity from AES Indiana will see smaller power bills this summer.

In March, AES asked the Indiana Utility Regulatory Commission for a decrease in utility bills because of falling fuel prices.

State regulators approved the request, meaning the monthly power bill for a typical residential customer will drop by 16.5%, or $23.09, AES announced Friday.

The new rate began with the May 31 meter reads and will be reflected on June, July, and August bills.

It’s the second consecutive rate decrease AES Indiana has filed with state regulators so far this year.

When a decrease — or an increase — is approved, it means a change to the Fuel Adjustment Charge. That’s the amount AES and other utilities apply on bills based on the price of fuel and purchased power.

Higher fuel prices mean AES has to pay more to make the electricity it provides, which usually leads to a request to increase rates. Lower fuel prices lead to lower costs, and eventually, lower rates for customers.

AES offers assistance to residential customers who need help paying their power bills. Visit the AES website to learn more.