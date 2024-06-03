Families can get free diapers from new Warren Township program

Two small stacks of baby diapers on a table. Caregivers on the far east side can receive free diapers and wipes for children each month as part of a new program from the Warren Township Trustee’s Office. (WISH Photo)

INDIANAPOLIS (MIRROR INDY) Caregivers on the far east side can receive free diapers and wipes for children each month as part of a new program from the Warren Township Trustee’s Office.

Annika Cox, the Warren Township assistance supervisor, started the Bloomin’s Baby Bottoms program after seeing a need in the community.

“A lot of times people who are making applications for assistance, they are expecting or they already had a baby and they are on maternity leave without pay,” Cox said.

Federal assistance programs like the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) or the Women, Infants and Children (WIC) do not cover the cost of diapers. Cox said not having them creates a health risk for children and can cause stress for parents.

“A lot of parents send their children to daycare,” Cox said. “And if you don’t provide your diapers to the daycare, you can’t take your child. And that could prevent people from being able to work.”

Participants receive, on average, three packs of diapers and one pack of wipes each month. Participants must provide identification, income and proof of residency. To register for the program, call the Warren Township Trustee’s Office at 317-327-8947 or send a message.

Mirror Indy reporter Darian Benson covers east Indianapolis. Contact her at 317-397-7262 or darian.benson@mirrorindy.org. Follow her on X @HelloImDarian.