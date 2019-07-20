Families find ways to beat the heat in Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — People across Indianapolis found fun ways to beat the heat by spending time at some of the city’s many parks and splash pads Saturday.

One spot especially busy on Saturday was Tarkington Park.

Spending time in the water is a good way to beat the heat; there are still some safety concerns.

It’s possible to develop heat-related illness while in the water, so it is important to stay hydrated and take frequent breaks out of the sun.

Gunnar Ernst took his daughter to the park. He said Indiana summers are always hot, but not like this.

“I haven’t remembered it being so hot where you walk outside and you feel like you’re just like walking into a sauna. I haven’t felt like this probably since I was a kid,” said Ernst.

Tarkington Park isn’t your only splash pad option. For a full list, click here.