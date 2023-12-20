Family displaced after fire on Indy’s east side

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — A family was left without a home after a fire early Wednesday morning on the east side of Indianapolis.

Around 4:15 a.m., crews from the Indianapolis Fire Department were dispatched to a house fire near 38th Street and German Church Road.

Crews arrived and saw heavy smoke coming through the roof of a home on Hunters Boulevard.

Firefighters told News 8 that flames moved quickly through the home, which was a “near-total” loss. Nearby homes were also damaged, IFD says.

Everyone inside the home — two adults, two children, and two pets — evacuated safely.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.