Family-friendly Fourth of July events in central Indiana

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) — Get ready for freedom, fireworks, and fun!

The Fourth of July is Monday and there are plenty of places around central Indiana offering family-friendly festivities, says Grainne McConnell, a contributor to the Indianapolis Moms Blog.

“Conner Prairie’s hosting their annual Glorious Fourth event, July 2 through July 4,” McConnell said. “That’s including the traditional celebrations, but, as Conner Prairie does best, it also has the educational history of Independence Day with the famous citizens of Prairie town.”

An event that’s sure to be a big draw for families of all sizes is the July 4 fireworks show in downtown Indianapolis. The 20-minute show will include roughly 3,500 fireworks synced to music.

